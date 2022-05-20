STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Blatant compromise' with national security: Congress slams Modi government over Pangong Tso bridge issue

At a media briefing, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India monitors such developments.

Published: 20th May 2022 12:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 12:19 AM   |  A+A-

An Indian Army convoy moves on the Srinagar-Ladakh highway.

An Indian Army convoy moves on the Srinagar-Ladakh highway. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday termed as "meek" the government's reaction to reports that China was building a second bridge across Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh and alleged that it was a "blatant compromise" with India's national security.

A day after reports emerged about China building the bridge, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said the area where the reported construction is being undertaken is under the occupation of that country for decades.

At a media briefing, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India monitors such developments.

Tagging a video of Bagchi's remarks, Congress chief sokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet, "Such meek & cowering response to building of 2nd bridge by China on Pangong Tso Lake is a blatant compromise with our 'National Security'."

"China continuously violates our territorial integrity and a diffident Modi Govt just cedes our territory. This is deprecable & condemnable!" he said.

In response to queries over the media reports, Bagchi said at the media briefing, "We have seen media reports and other reports on the so-called bridge. Somebody said second bridge or if it is an expansion of the current bridge."

He said India always felt that the area that is referred to in the reports is under the occupation of the Chinese side for decades.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Pangong Tso
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp