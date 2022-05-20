STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bomb threat to MP schools: Bots made by Tamil Nadu teen used to send hoax e-mails

Eleven schools had, on May 13, received e-mails claiming they would be blown up with explosives, and a thorough checking by several police teams had found the information to be fake.

Email, mailing

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

BHOPAL: The bomb threat e-mails that 11 schools in Madhya Pradesh received recently have been tracked to bots created by a 17-year-old boy from Salem in Tamil Nadu, a police official said on Friday.

"A prima facie probe has revealed this boy from Salem in Tamil Nadu had made bots (an independent programme on the internet or another network that can interact with systems or users) and released them to someone. His involvement is not much in the case and he doesn't seem to be the accused," Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Kumar said.

"He has made these bots as part of some startup for sending e-mails. Someone has purchased it from him and then sold it to others. We are trying to find out who these people are. A similar case has been reported from Bengaluru. Police from Bhopal and Bengaluru agree on this common point," the DCP informed.

The boy has admitted he sold these bots for nearly USD 200 to various people and got payment through various channels, and all these angles are being probed, he added.

