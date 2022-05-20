STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBI action against Lalu as mobilisation against BJP happening in Bihar: RJD

The CBI case, he alleged, was like a "dead bird" which has been given a new life as Tejashwi Yadav has been working to rally masses over real issues such as unemployment and caste census.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Rashtriya Janata Dal said on Friday the CBI's fresh corruption case against its chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members was "predictable" and alleged that the BJP uses probe agencies to scare its rivals whenever its hold on power is shaken and it believes that mobilisation against it is taking place.

"They (BJP) tries to scare others by targeting someone. Nobody will be scared. Neither will we, nor they and nor the people of Bihar," RJD spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha said in his reaction after the CBI action.

He did not elaborate as to what he meant by others. The recent meetings between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav have triggered speculation about realignment of political forces in Bihar, with the relations between Kumar's JD(U) and its ally BJP being seen as far from smooth.

Jha said he was not surprised at the CBI action but was sad seeing where the BJP is taking Indian democracy. This is an attack on democracy, he alleged.

The CBI case, he alleged, was like a "dead bird" that has been given a new life as Tejashwi Yadav has been working to rally masses over real issues such as unemployment and caste census.

The young RJD leader has managed to connect with other parties on the caste census issue as well, he said in a reference to the agreement between the JD(U) and the RJD over it.

"So they (BJP) have sent the parrot to (Lalu's) house," he said, in a swipe at the ruling party, and claimed that the party's attempt to scare the RJD's ruling family will not succeed.

Jha said this will cost the BJP dear and its existence in Bihar will be under threat if people make up their mind.

The CBI has registered a fresh case against former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members on the charge of taking land from aspirants in return for jobs in the railways when he was the Union Minister in the UPA government, officials said on Friday.

The CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry into allegations which was converted into the FIR, they said.

Following the FIR against Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, daughters Misa and Hema, besides several candidates, the CBI started a search operation on Friday morning at 16 locations in Delhi, Patna and Gopalganj.

