CBI officials face ire of former CM Rabri Devi during search operation in Patna

The officials reached the 10, Circular road residence of Rabri early in the morning and tried to enter the premises.

Published: 20th May 2022 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi

Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi (File Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Sleuths of the central bureau of investigation (CBI) started searches at former chief minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi's residence in Bihar's capital Patna and in Gopalganj since Friday morning.

The officials reached the 10, Circular road residence of Rabri Devi early in the morning and tried to enter the premises. However, they had to face the ire of the leader of opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council.

The searches are underway in connection with a land scam linked to RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family members. Sources in the CBI said that the operation was on at 15 locations of former union minister Lalu and his family members.

The ancestral house of Lalu at Phulwaria in Gopalganj district was also being searched by another team of the CBI.

The residence of Lalu's eldest daughter and Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti was also being searched in New Delhi. Sources said that Lalu had been charged with providing jobs to people in the Indian Railways during his stint as Union railway minister.

The jobs were provided to people in lieu of land given to Lalu and his relatives. “Land was purchased at a cheap rate by Lalu and his family for providing them jobs in the railways,” sources in the CBI said.

Lalu was sentenced to five years in prison and slapped a fine of Rs.60 lakh by a special CBI court in Ranchi recently in connection with the fifth fodder scam case involving embezzlement of Rs.139 crore from Doranda treasury.

He has been released on bail. He is staying at Misa Bharti's residence in New Delhi after being released from AIIMS-Delhi.

