Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commissioner to give up perks and privileges

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Arun Chandra Pandey announced that they have unanimously decided to give all perks and privileges as austerity measures.

The proposal has been sent to the central government for appropriate action.

The decision was taken in the first meeting chaired by Kumar, who took charge on May 15.

According to a statement, there are certain perks and privileges available to the CEC and election commissioners (ECS), including the income tax exemptions given to them on sumptuary allowance.

They are also entitled to three LTCs in a year for self, spouse and dependent members of the family. Now, they have decided to take only one LTC in the year.

"The Commission felt the need to observe austerity in personal entitlements. The Commission unanimously decided that CEC and ECs will not take any income tax benefits presently given to them," the statement said.

CEC and ECs draw salary perks and perquisites under Section 3 of the Election Commission (Conditions of Service of Election Commissioners and Transaction of Business) Act, 1991.

The CEC and ECs are currently entitled to a monthly sumptuary allowance of Rs 34000. There is no income tax payable by the CEC and ECs on this allowance.