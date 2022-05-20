STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Death toll due to landslides in Arunachal rises to eight

"The search operation conducted by the National Disaster Response Force, state officials and the police was hampered due to incessant rainfall," Chiram said.

Published: 20th May 2022 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: The death toll due to landslides in Arunachal Pradesh increased to eight after the body of a woman who went missing was recovered here on Friday, police said.

The body of 35-year-old Kusum Rai was retrieved from the debris in the backside of Punjabi Dhaba in the city after six days of an extensive search operation, Capital Superintendent of Police (SP) Jimmy Chiram said.

The bodies of Nagen Barman (50) and Tapas Rai (15) were recovered from the spot and the woman was feared dead after their house was hit by a landslide on Sunday night.

"The search operation conducted by the National Disaster Response Force, state officials and the police was hampered due to incessant rainfall," Chiram said.

Two Public Works Department labourers were also buried in a landslide at Ganga-Jully Basti Road on Monday while trying to extricate a motorcycle stuck in the mud.

Three people also lost their lives due to landslides in Kurung Kumey district while another is still missing, sources at the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said.

Most parts of the state have been witnessing heavy rainfall over the last few days, with landslides being reported from several districts, they said.

Around 3,000 people in 33 villages of 14 districts have been affected till Wednesday by heavy rain that triggered landslides and flood-like situations.

At least 7.6 hectares of cultivated fields have been destroyed, while 392 houses were damaged across the state, the sources said.

During a meeting on monsoon preparedness, Chief Minister Pema Khandu had on Thursday stressed on the need for putting in a robust advance warning system to avert the loss of lives due to disasters.

He insisted that the State Emergency Operation Center should be active round the clock during the monsoon season.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arunachal Pradesh
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp