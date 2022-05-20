STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jaishankar reaffirms respect for territorial integrity in BRICS FM meet

The statement comes at a time when reports based on satellite images suggest that China has begun to construct a second bridge across the Pangong Lake.

Published: 20th May 2022 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar (File photo| AP)

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar (File photo| AP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, while highlighting the key points during the BRICS foreign ministers (FM) meeting (held virtually today)said members must respect territorial integrity. This statement comes at a time when reports based on satellite images suggests that China has begun to construct a second bridge across the Pangong Lake.

"We have had talks at various levels with China, including when China’s foreign minister Wang Yi visited India in March. Dr Jaishankar shared India’s expectations of China with Wang Yi. Frictions and tensions have emerged from Chinese deployment since April 2020 and that cannot be reconciled. We will continue to engage with China through diplomatic and military talks. We cannot comment on what the construction is on occupied territory – not sure whether it is another bridge or an extension of the earlier one - we are monitoring and will share updates,’’ said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi.

Meanwhile, at the BRICS FM meeting today Dr Jaishankar highlighted eight key points.

"BRICS has repeatedly affirmed respect for soverign equality, territorial integrity and international law. We must live up to these commitments,’’ Dr Jaishankar said adding that BRICS must display zero tolerance for terrorism specially cross border terrorism.

The other key points included seeking socio-economic recovery from Covid pandemic and creating resilient and reliable supply chains. The knock-on effects of the Ukraine conflict have led to increase in costs of food, energy and commodities. This must be mitigated for the developing world.

"BRICS should unanimously and specifically support UN Security Council reform. Together we should press for credible commitment of resources by developed nations for climate action and climate justice. A globalized and digitized world will enable transparency and sustainable goals must be approached,’’ Dr Jaishankar added.

The meeting was chaired by China’s FM, Wang Yi, FM of Brazil, Carlos Alberto Franco Franca, FM Russia Sergey Lavrov and Minister of International Relations South Africa Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor.

The ministers exchanged views on furthering intra-BRICS cooperation on the three pillars of political and security, economic and finance and people to people and cultural exchanges.

Ukraine also came up for discussion and all ministers supported talks between Russia and Ukraine. They also expressed concern at the energy and food security implications of the conflict.

The date for the BRICS Summit isn’t out yet. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is expected to attend it as it would be an in-person Summit. The military build up around the LAC will continue to be a sore point for India, and whether India can successfully counter it diplomatically or militarily only time will tell.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BRICS FM meet Dr S Jaishankar Pangong Lake
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp