IBD NutriCare: Now, an app to manage Inflammatory Bowel Disease

The app results from a collaboration between ICMR and a team of gastroenterologists,  dieticians and app developers of AIIMS, New Delhi.

Published: 20th May 2022 01:59 AM

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | AFP)

NEW DELHI: Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) can now be managed on the phone, thanks to a new app that will provide customised dietary tips and medical advice. 

IBD NutriCare app was launched by Director General, ICMR, Dr Balram Bhargava, on World IBD Day. It is available in eight Indian languages — Hindi, English, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali.

The app results from a collaboration between ICMR and a team of gastroenterologists,  dieticians and app developers of AIIMS, New Delhi.

Dr Vineet Ahuja, Professor in Gastroenterology, AIIMS, New Delhi, is the Principal investigator transforming India’s Intestinal disease research and clinical practices. 

The need for such an app was felt because India is reporting several cases of IBD, characterised by non-infectious chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract

According to the Intestinal Disease Burden research paper published in 2017, the estimated disease burden in 2010 for India was 1.4 million patients with IBD, compared to 1.6 million in the US,  which is the highest in the world.

Free of cost, the app can be downloaded from any android play store or iOS store. 

The goals are primarily focused on personalised telenutrition counselling and ease of large-scale data acquisition that would enhance the entire clinical practice of dietary management and nutrition in IBD in a limited resource setting like India.

The app provides real-time data which alerts the nutritionist or dietician and thus helps initiate early and timely dietary interventions and formulate individualised diet plans.

 “Considering the enormous disease burden and the gaps in providing dietary interventions, this Android and iOS-based digital health platform in the form of a smartphone application (App) is developed and validated for real-time tracking of dietary details and recording the data on a large scale for patients with IBD,”  the statement said. 

The app aims to provide a personalised patient response to a database on their demographics, medications, daily dietary intake, clinical symptoms, and disease course. 

It records diet variables based on nearly 650 Indian food recipes.Now, an app to manage Inflammatory Bowel Disease

