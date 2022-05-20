STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India is new hope of the world today, says PM

From the best-known address of Gujarat’s Vadodara, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday declared India is the new hope for the world today.

Published: 20th May 2022 07:36 AM

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: From the best-known address of Gujarat’s Vadodara, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday declared India is the new hope for the world today. Modi was virtually addressing the ‘Yuva Shivir’ being organized by Shree Swaminarayan temples in Kundaldham and Karelibaug.

“From delivering vaccines and medicines to the world during the pandemic to the hope of building Atmanirbhar Bharat amid disrupted supply chains, to building a nation capable of establishing peace in the midst of global conflicts, India is the new hope for the world,” said the PM. “When the world is facing problems like climate change, India offers solutions from its traditions of sustainable living,” Modi said.

“A new India, whose identity is forward-looking combined with ancient traditions, can offer a direction to the entire world. Today, bringing about change in the lives of the poor or even our neighbors is like doing the duty for the nation,” Modi said, pointing out that increased people’s participation has changed government’s working style and the thinking of society. Now India has the world’s third-largest startup system that is being led by the youth of India. Appealing for a cashless economy, he asked, “Can we stop cash transactions by Aug. 15, 2023? Your small contribution can create a huge difference for small businesses and vendors.” 

He asked citizens to take up cleanliness and prevention of use of single-use plastic, and mentioned a campaign launched by a Nagaland girl for cleaning the Kashi ghats. She started alone, but many people have now joined her, he said. 

