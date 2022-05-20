STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Karnataka: SC lifts curbs on export of excavated iron ore 

The Ministry of Steel had supported the lifting of the ban on excavated iron ore in Karnataka.

Published: 20th May 2022 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Image of stacked iron ore used for representational purpose.

Image of stacked iron ore. Used for representational purpose. (File Photo | Express)

By Prathma Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday allowed mining firms to export their excavated iron ore from mines in the districts of Bellary, Chitradurga, and Tumkur in Karnataka.

"Keeping in mind all the aforesaid factors, we are inclined to favourably consider the prayer made by the applicants and grant them permission to sell the already excavated iron ore stock-pile at various mines and stock yards located in the districts of Bellary, Tumkur and Chitradurga in the State of Karnataka, without having to resort to the process of e-auction,” the top court said.

"Permission is granted to the applicants to enter into direct contracts to lift the excavated iron ore through inter-state sales. We also grant permission to the applicants to export the iron ore and pellets manufactured from the iron ore produced from the mines situated in the State of Karnataka, to countries abroad, as is being done in the rest of the country, but strictly in terms of the extant policy of the Government of India,” it added.

The court said that it would be expedient to obtain an opinion from the Oversight Authority appointed by the top court on  April 21, 2022 about the issue relating to the lifting of the ceiling limit for production of iron ore for mining leases in the three districts of the state.

"We request the Oversight Authority to take inputs from the stakeholders, including the CEC and the Monitoring Committee, and to send his opinion to this Court preferably within a period of 4 weeks." 

The top court said that it is in broad agreement with the stand taken by the Ministry of Steel and Ministry of Mines that it is necessary to create a level playing field for the mines situated in the districts of Bellary, Chitradurga and Tumkur with others situated in the rest of the country. 

"As the Centrally empowered committee (CEC) has indicated, the demand/supply and price of iron ore are best left to be determined by the market forces, this Court is of the opinion that the time has come to review the system that was put in place over a decade ago, on halting the unchecked excavation of iron ore in the three prime districts in the State of Karnataka,” the order noted. 

The Ministry of Steel had supported the lifting of the ban on excavated iron ore in the state, and had submitted that the mining scenario has improved considerably since the year 2018, and against that background, had asked the top court to consider treating the mines situated in Karnataka equal to those situated in the rest of the country since that would permit inter-state trade of iron ore mined in the State of Karnataka, which is presently prohibited. 

The Ministry of Mines had also given its no objection to export of iron ore to other countries in terms of the prevalent policy of the Government of India.

The next date of hearing is in July.

The apex court had in 2013 banned the export of iron ore from Karnataka to check environmental damage in the state and fixed the maximum permissible annual production limit at 35 MMT for the A and B category mines.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Excavated iron ore in Karnataka Mining firms allowed to export iron ore Bellary Chitradurga and Tumkur
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp