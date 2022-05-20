Legal trouble for Digvijaya as he readies to rebuild Congress

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Tasked by the Madhya Pradesh Congress leadership with rebuilding the grand old party in the Gwalior-Chambal region, the state’s former CM Digvijaya Singh may well land in legal trouble in the same Gwalior in near future over his 2019 statements against the ruling BJP.

Digvijay Singh during his visit to a temple in Bhopal on Thursday | PTI

The Special Court for MP/MLA cases in Gwalior has quashed a subordinate court’s January 2020 order that dismissed a plea by an RSS worker for initiating proceedings against Singh for making “defamatory” statements against the BJP and the Bajrang Dal.

The entire matter pertains to Singh’s reported statements in Bhind district on August 31, 2019, in which he reportedly accused the members of BJP and Bajrang Dal of taking money from ISI and spying in India. He had reportedly said that more non-Muslims have been caught spying for the ISI in India.Senior advocate Avdhesh Singh Bhadoriya, who is also an RSS worker, had filed the plea.