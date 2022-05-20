STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Legal trouble for Digvijaya as he readies to rebuild Congress

Senior advocate Avdhesh Singh Bhadoriya, who is also an RSS worker, had filed the plea.

Published: 20th May 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh

Digvijaya Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Tasked by the Madhya Pradesh Congress leadership with rebuilding the grand old party in the Gwalior-Chambal region, the state’s former CM Digvijaya Singh may well land in legal trouble in the same Gwalior in near future over his 2019 statements against the ruling BJP.

Digvijay Singh during his visit to a temple in Bhopal on Thursday | PTI

The Special Court for MP/MLA cases in Gwalior has quashed a subordinate court’s January 2020 order that dismissed a plea by an RSS worker for initiating proceedings against Singh for making “defamatory” statements against the BJP and the Bajrang Dal.

The entire matter pertains to Singh’s reported statements in Bhind district on August 31, 2019, in which he reportedly accused the members of BJP and Bajrang Dal of taking money from ISI and spying in India. He had reportedly said that more non-Muslims have been caught spying for the ISI in India.Senior advocate Avdhesh Singh Bhadoriya, who is also an RSS worker, had filed the plea.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Digvijaya Singh Digvijaya Congress
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp