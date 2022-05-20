Mamata to ‘expose’ job scams of former Left regime

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: A day after her party’s secretary-general Partha Chatterjee was grilled by the CBI in connection with alleged scam in school recruitments, Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee threatened to “unfold the irregularities” in government recruitment during the Left Front regime.

“The CPI (M) would issue hand-written chits which used to be enough to get government jobs. I have not disclosed it till date showing my political courtesy. From now on, I will unfold the chapters one after another,” Mamata said on Thursday while addressing a rally in Jhargram, which was once the epicentre of Maoist movement in Jungle Mahal. Political observers in the state said Mamata’s threat is a counter to the CPI(M)’s attempt to use the ongoing controversy as a political tool against the ruling party.

Launching a blistering attack on both the CPI(M) and the BJP, Mamata accused the two parties of being allies in Bengal. “They are two brothers in West Bengal’s politics and Bengal’s voters are aware of it. These two parties are trying to resist us from doing development works. But the TMC cannot be stopped,” she said.