STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mamata to ‘expose’ job scams of former Left regime

Political observers in the state said Mamata’s threat is a counter to the CPI(M)’s attempt to use the ongoing controversy as a political tool against the ruling party. 

Published: 20th May 2022 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: A day after her party’s secretary-general Partha Chatterjee was grilled by the CBI in connection with alleged scam in school recruitments, Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee threatened to “unfold the irregularities” in government recruitment during the Left Front regime.

“The CPI (M) would issue hand-written chits which used to be enough to get government jobs. I have not disclosed it till date showing my political courtesy. From now on, I will unfold the chapters one after another,” Mamata said on Thursday while addressing a rally in Jhargram, which was once the epicentre of Maoist movement in Jungle Mahal. Political observers in the state said Mamata’s threat is a counter to the CPI(M)’s attempt to use the ongoing controversy as a political tool against the ruling party. 

Launching a blistering attack on both the CPI(M) and the BJP, Mamata accused the two parties of being allies in Bengal. “They are two brothers in West Bengal’s politics and Bengal’s voters are aware of it. These two parties are trying to resist us from doing development works. But the TMC cannot be stopped,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Partha Chatterjee
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp