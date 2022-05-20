STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP: Case registered against hospital owner for `trying to force' woman to convert

A FIR was registered against Nihal Khan, who is in his early 30s, under the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act as well as for alleged rape under the Indian Penal Code, said an official.

Published: 20th May 2022 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 10:30 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Representational Image. (File | Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BHOPAL: A case was registered against the owner of a hospital here on Friday for allegedly trying to force a Hindu woman to convert to Islam after establishing a relationship with her, police said.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Nihal Khan, who is in his early 30s, under the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act as well as for alleged rape under the Indian Penal Code, said an official.

Efforts were on to arrest him, inspector Alok Shrivastava of Ashoka Nagar police station told PTI.

A 28-year-old Hindu woman had alleged in a complaint to police that Khan established physical relationship with her by concealing his Muslim identity, and was now forcing her to embrace Islam before entering into wedlock with her, the official said.

The woman, who is a physiotherapist, had separated from her husband a month after her marriage in 2018 before she met Khan, Shrivastava said.

The MP Freedom of Religion Act prohibits religious conversion by "misrepresentation, allurement, use of threat or force, undue influence, coercion, marriage or any fraudulent means."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nihal Khan Religious Conversion Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp