STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP government fulfils commitment to have local bodies polls with OBC quota, says Scindia

A letter was also given to the State Election Commission on the issue and the poll process will be completed soon, he said.

Published: 20th May 2022 09:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 09:33 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUNA/ASHOKNAGAR: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh had fulfilled its commitment of holding local bodies elections with OBC quota.

The Supreme Court had recently allowed MP to go ahead with polls for local bodies with OBC quota.

"Our head (MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan) and his government had committed to conduct panchayati raj and urban bodies elections with OBC reservation and now the Supreme Court has also permitted it," Scindia told reporters here.

A letter was also given to the State Election Commission on the issue and the poll process will be completed soon, he said.

During his two-day tour of Guna-Ashoknagar districts, Scindia inaugurated various projects and also laid foundation stones for developmental works of over Rs 80 crore.

He also met the kin of sub-inspector Rajkumar Jatav and constable Neeraj Bhargava, both of whom were killed along with another colleague by poachers in Guna on May 14.

The incident took place near Saga Barkheda village on Sahrok Road, some 60 kilometres from Guna district headquarters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jyotiraditya Scindia BJP OBC quota
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp