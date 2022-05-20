STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Must respect territorial integrity, India stresses at BRICS meet

This statement comes at a time when reports based on satellite images suggests that China has begun to construct a second bridge across Pangong Lake.

Published: 20th May 2022 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, while highlighting the key points during the BRICS foreign ministers meeting held virtually on Thursday said members must respect territorial integrity. This statement comes at a time when reports based on satellite images suggests that China has begun to construct a second bridge across Pangong Lake.

Jaishankar highlighted eight key points.“BRICS has repeatedly affirmed respect for sovereign equality, territorial integrity and international law. We must live up to these commitments,’’ he said, adding that BRICS must display zero tolerance for terrorism, specially cross-border terrorism.

S Jaishankar and Chinese foreign minister at the BRICS dialogue | pti

The other key points included seeking socio-economic recovery from Covid pandemic and creating resilient and reliable supply chains,  and the effects of the Ukraine conflict on costs of food and energy. 
The meeting was chaired by China’s FM, Wang Yi, FM of Brazil, Carlos Alberto Franco Franca, FM Russia Sergey Lavrov and Minister of International Relations South Africa Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor.

Meanwhile, about the issue of the second bridge on Pangong Lake, MEA spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, told the media, “We have had talks at various levels with China, including when China’s foreign minister Wang Yi visited India in March. Frictions have emerged from Chinese deployment since April 2020 and that cannot be reconciled.

We will continue to engage with China through diplomatic and military talks. We cannot comment on what the construction is on occupied territory -- not sure whether it is another bridge or an extension of the earlier one --- we are monitoring.’’ 

