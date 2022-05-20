STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said the technical committee has been examining mobiles for the spyware and has also recorded statements of persons including some journalists.

Published: 20th May 2022 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Reports about the use of Pegasus in France emerged this week.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday extended the time for submitting the report by the apex court-appointed technical and supervisory committees to look into the Pegasus row, saying 29 "infected" mobile phones are being examined for the spyware and the process should be over in four weeks.

Standard operating procedure for testing the 'infected devices' will be finalised too, it said, adding the probe by the technical committee may be over by the May end and then the supervisory judge would be making a report for the perusal of the bench.

"Preferably, the process by technical committee should be over in four weeks and the supervisory judge should be informed. The supervisory judge shall submit his report thereafter. List sometime in July," the CJI said.

The apex court, in October last year, had ordered a probe into the alleged use of the spyware.

An international media consortium had reported that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers were on the list of potential targets for surveillance using the Pegasus spyware.

