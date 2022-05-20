STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Raj Thackeray unfortunate man, missed opportunity to visit Ayodhya: BJP MP 

Had Raj Thackeray apologised to saints, CM Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then anger of people would have subsided, the MP said.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray

MNS chief Raj Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GONDA: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray is an "unfortunate man" who has missed the opportunity to visit Ayodhya after apologising to north Indians for his outbursts against them in the past, said a BJP MP here on Friday.

Thackeray on Friday put on hold his visit amid opposition from BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who had warned that he will not be allowed to enter Ayodhya till he tenders an apology for "humiliating" north Indians in the past.

"He had a good opportunity to come to Ayodhya after apologising but he again missed that opportunity. He is very unfortunate and misfortune is not leaving him," the Kaiserganj MP said here.

Had Raj Thackeray apologised to saints, CM Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then anger of people would have subsided, the MP said.

"But by not apologising, he has opened their wounds once again. That's why I have decided that my ongoing protest over his visit will not be postponed," he said.

Had he apologised, I would have taken it as a change of heart on his part, the MP said. But by not apologising, he has proved that he is firm on his actions and considers them as correct, Singh added.

The MP said he will tour the entire Uttar Pradesh, along with Bihar and Jharkhand. He said his June 5 yatra will not be for lodging a protest against Thackeray but to celebrate the UP chief minister's birthday.

On that day, thousands of people will celebrate Yogiji's birthday according to the vedic tradition at Tulsi Udyan in Ayodhya, he added.

