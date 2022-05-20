STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

The Jawaharlal Nehru University vice-chancellor said universities are not competitors but collaborators.

Published: 20th May 2022 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reducing India to a civic nation bound by a Constitution disregards its history, ancient heritage, culture and civilisation, JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said here on Friday.

Speaking at an international seminar at Delhi University, Pandit noted that India is a "civilisation state" and celebrating history beyond religion is "very important".

"Reducing India to a civic nation bound by a Constitution disregards its history, ancient heritage culture and civilisation. I would place India as a civilisation State. There are only two civilisation States that had a tradition with modernity, a realm with the region, and change with continuity. Those two states are India and China," she said.

She was speaking at the plenary session on the second day of a three-day seminar titled -- Revisiting the ideas of India from 'Swaraj' to 'New India'.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University vice-chancellor said universities are not competitors but collaborators.

Speaking about the challenges of a distorted history, Pandit said history is 'his' story, but 'her' story "also has to come".

Referring to British historian EH Carr's dictum, "Facts are sacred and interpretation can vary," Pandit said, "Unfortunately, independent India, and to a certain extent the university I belonged to, overturned this dictum."

"Interpretation is sacred and facts can vary, and this varies," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University JNU Vice Chancellor Constitution JNU VC Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp