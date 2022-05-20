STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Russia-Ukraine crisis hits Gujarat diamond industry, here's why

Major diamond factories in Surat have reduced the working week from three to four days. Several small factories in Surat have been closed for the time being.

Published: 20th May 2022 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)

By ANI

SURAT: India's diamond polishing hub Surat has lost its glamour in the wake of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War which has affected the supply chain of rough diamonds.

Dinesh Navadia, Regional Chairman, Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council said, "Surat's diamond industry witnesses an impact amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Every month raw material of around 1.75 lakh carat was imported into Surat via Russia. No raw material availability now. Over 30 to 35 per cent of rough diamonds imported from Alrosa directly come to the Indian market at Surat and Mumbai for cutting and polishing."

Major diamond factories in Surat have reduced the working week from three to four days. Several small factories in Surat have been closed for the time being.

"Russian rough diamonds are generally smaller, making up 40 per cent of India's diamond trade by volume and about 30 per cent in value. The war with Ukraine has now affected this 18 billion dollar trade. The stock of Russian raw materials sent to India before the US sanctions are also about to run out," added Navadia.

The Diamond Workers Union Gujarat's Surat unit on May 4 sent a memorandum addressed to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel seeking financial aid to be given to the diamond workers.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine started on February 24, 2022, and the US imposed sanctions on several items exported from Russia around mid-April.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RUSSIA Ukraine Ukraine war Russia war Ukraine and Russia war Russia and Ukraine war
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp