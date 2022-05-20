STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC transfers Gyanvapi mosque dispute case from Varanasi civil court to district court judge

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and PS Narasimha while announcing the decision made it clear that they were not casting any aspersion on the civil judge who was dealing with the case.

Published: 20th May 2022 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday transferred the Gyanvapi mosque dispute case from the Varanasi civil court to an experienced district judge stating that in view of the complexity of matters involved, a senior and experienced judicial officer of the Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service should examine it.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and PS Narasimha while announcing the decision made it clear that they were not casting any aspersion on the civil judge (senior division) who was earlier dealing with the suit.

The top court's interim order on May 17 will continue till the application under Order 7 Rule 11 of Civil Procedure Code by the mosque committee is heard and decided by the district judge and till eight weeks after that to allow aggrieved parties to approach the higher court.

ALSO READ | Cylindrical structure, swastik, trishul: Gyanvapi mosque survey decoded

The Supreme Court on May 17 had ordered that the area where the shivlinga is indicated to have been found should be fully protected. However, the top court made it clear that the direction does not in any manner restrict, impede entry or use of mosque by Muslims for worship.

The Supreme Court was hearing the petition challenging the inspection and video survey of the premises inside the Gyanvapi mosque.

ALSO READ | Friday prayers at Gyanvapi mosque pass off peacefully: Police

"The area where shivling (indicated in the impugned order) is found shall be protected. The above order shall not in any manner restrict or impede the entry of Muslims to mosque for namaz or religious observances," the bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gyanvapi mosque dispute case Supreme Court Varanasi
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp