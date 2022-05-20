SC transfers Gyanvapi mosque dispute case from Varanasi civil court to district court judge

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday transferred the Gyanvapi mosque dispute case from the Varanasi civil court to an experienced district judge stating that in view of the complexity of matters involved, a senior and experienced judicial officer of the Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service should examine it.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and PS Narasimha while announcing the decision made it clear that they were not casting any aspersion on the civil judge (senior division) who was earlier dealing with the suit.

The top court's interim order on May 17 will continue till the application under Order 7 Rule 11 of Civil Procedure Code by the mosque committee is heard and decided by the district judge and till eight weeks after that to allow aggrieved parties to approach the higher court.

The Supreme Court on May 17 had ordered that the area where the shivlinga is indicated to have been found should be fully protected. However, the top court made it clear that the direction does not in any manner restrict, impede entry or use of mosque by Muslims for worship.

The Supreme Court was hearing the petition challenging the inspection and video survey of the premises inside the Gyanvapi mosque.

"The area where shivling (indicated in the impugned order) is found shall be protected. The above order shall not in any manner restrict or impede the entry of Muslims to mosque for namaz or religious observances," the bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud had said.