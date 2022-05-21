STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

1 killed, 9 trapped as under-construction tunnel collapses in J&K’s Ramban dist

Of the trapped workers, five are from West Bengal, two from Nepal, one from Assam and two are locals.

Published: 21st May 2022 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Rescue operation underway after a portion of an under-construction tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway collapsed on Thursday night | PTI

By Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: A labourer was killed and nine others were trapped under the debris after an under-construction tunnel collapsed on Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night.An official said the audit tunnel of T3 caved in near Khooni Nalla in Ramban district around 10.30 pm.Around 10 labourers, who were working in the tunnel, were trapped under the debris while three others were rescued.

Deputy Commissioner of Ramban Mussarat Islam said it was a night shift and all the 10 labourers present in the tunnel were trapped in the debris. Of the trapped workers, five are from West Bengal, two from Nepal, one from Assam and two are locals. The rescue operation was launched immediately by the police, NDRF, SDRF, Army and civil administration.The deputy commissioner said the body of a labourer from West Bengal was recovered.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir J&K Srinagar
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp