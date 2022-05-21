1 killed, 9 trapped as under-construction tunnel collapses in J&K’s Ramban dist

By Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: A labourer was killed and nine others were trapped under the debris after an under-construction tunnel collapsed on Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night.An official said the audit tunnel of T3 caved in near Khooni Nalla in Ramban district around 10.30 pm.Around 10 labourers, who were working in the tunnel, were trapped under the debris while three others were rescued.

Deputy Commissioner of Ramban Mussarat Islam said it was a night shift and all the 10 labourers present in the tunnel were trapped in the debris. Of the trapped workers, five are from West Bengal, two from Nepal, one from Assam and two are locals. The rescue operation was launched immediately by the police, NDRF, SDRF, Army and civil administration.The deputy commissioner said the body of a labourer from West Bengal was recovered.