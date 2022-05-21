STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ambedkar had to take `bitter decision' of leaving Hinduism: Pawar

The veteran politician was speaking at a function where a book on Ambedkar, written by Advocate Jaidev Gaikwad, was released.

Published: 21st May 2022 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 12:42 AM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: NCP chief Sharad Pawar said here on Friday that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar had to take the "bitter" decision of leaving Hinduism in the 1930s as the social situation in the country was not acceptable to him.

The veteran politician was speaking at a function where a book on Ambedkar, written by Advocate Jaidev Gaikwad, was released.

All his life, Ambedkar raised his voice against injustices, and among other things he sought equal rights for women, Pawar said.

When he launched a `satyagraha' to gain entry for Dalits in the Kalaram temple in Nashik in 1930, Ambedkar asked the participants to put it in writing that they do not believe in the 'Chaturvarnya' system (ancient hierarchial organization of Hindu society) and will work towards the eradication of untouchability which was a blot on the Hindu religion, the NCP chief said.

But eventually, Ambedkar had to take the decision to leave Hinduism altogether, he said.

"There is only one pain. Eventually, he had to take a decision, which was a bitter decision. It was to leave the Hindu religion and embrace Buddhism. The reason was, whatever was happening in the country, it was not acceptable to him," Pawar said.

Ambedkar had dialogue with Mahatma Gandhi when they entered into the `Pune Pact' on political reservations for Dalits , he said.

"On some points, he agreed (with Gandhi) but on some points there were differences. But after all these things, Babasaheb came to one decision and on October 13, 1935, he announced that though he was born a Hindu, he will not die as a Hindu," Pawar said, adding that this culminated in Ambedkar formally converting to Buddhism in 1956.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharad Pawar Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp