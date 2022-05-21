Azam Khan appears before court in fake birth certificate case of son

By PTI

RAMPUR: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Saturday appeared before a court in connection with the fake birth certificate case of his son Abdullah Azam Khan.

Azam's son Abdullah Azam Khan also appeared before the court meant for the trial of MPs and MLAs.

He is facing trial for allegedly forging documents to obtain a passport.

Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam Khan were sent to jail in a criminal case registered against them, alleging that Abdullah got two fake birth certificates issued through fraudulent means from two different places.

In an FIR lodged by BJP leader Akash Saxena at the Ganj police station in Rampur on January 3, 2019, it was alleged that Azam Khan and his wife helped their son obtain two fake date of birth certificates, one from Lucknow and another from Rampur.

According to the prosecution, testimony of the witnesses is being recorded before the court.

Azam Khan appeared before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Nishant Mann.

District Government Counsel Arun Prakash Saxena, said, "Azam Khan appeared in the fake birth certificate case before the special MP-MLA court, which has fixed May 26 as the next date of hearing."

Assistant Prosecution Officer Neeraj Kumar Singh said, "Mohammad Naseem, the passport officer posted at Bareilly appeared as a public witness and recorded his statement. He will have to appear again before the court for cross examination by the defense counsel."

Saxena said the court has fixed May 30 as the next date for hearing the passport case.

At present, Azam Khan is the MLA from Rampur Assembly constituency while his son Abdullah is an MLA from Suar in the district.

Azam Khan was released from the Sitapur Jail in Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning, a day after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in a cheating case.

Khan was lodged in jail for the last 27 months in connection with several cases, including that of land grabbing.

The grant of the interim bail by the Supreme Court paved the way for his release from the prison.