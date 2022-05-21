STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP cadre to go door-to-door to meet 100 crore govt scheme beneficiaries

A special strategy is also being prepared to ensure that the BJP forms the next government in Rajasthan.

Published: 21st May 2022 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s leaders will soon be seen campaigning in various districts to highlight the government’s schemes to over 100 crore beneficiaries. This was among the slew of steps discussed as part of the party’s poll strategy on the second day of its three-day Chintan Shivir in Jaipur. It came to fore that the party plans to fight the upcoming Assembly elections in 2022 and 2023 mainly based on the PM’s face and the central government programmes.

While the BJP is finalising the strategy for all 11 states going to polls over the next two years, Rajasthan remains a focus and a special session has been assigned for discussions on the state. The main challenge for the party here is to bridge the rift between its leaders.

On Friday, about 130 officials discussed party issues in four sessions held in the presence of national party president JP Nadda. The BJP passed a resolution asking Union ministers and party workers to go door to door to contact the beneficiaries of central schemes over the past eight years. The Modi’s government completes eight years in power on May 30.  

Talking to the media, BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde said, “Our government has done a lot of work for farmers during the past eight years. Money has reached people through the direct benefit scheme. Now the ministers will travel to various places to meet the beneficiaries of the schemes. The dialogue will begin about how this government is the messiah of the poor.”

A special strategy is also being prepared to ensure that the BJP forms the next government in Rajasthan. BJP national secretary Alka Gurjar presented a proposal on exposing the failures of the Ashok Gehlot government. Attacking it, Nadda said, “Rajasthan is Dharma Bhoomi and Karma Bhoomi but there is misgovernance in the state government. The BJP is working to expose its black deeds.”

