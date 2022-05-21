BJP raising issues like Gyanvapi mosque as its graph is dipping, says Digvijaya

By PTI

INDORE: Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh on Friday said the ruling BJP was raking up religious issues like the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi as its performance graph was continuously falling due to rising inflation, unemployment and depreciation in rupee value against the US dollar.

He also criticised the Centre's move to ban the export of wheat.

"This is not a new thing. Inflation and unemployment are rising, rupee value is dropping and the Modi government's graph is tumbling. In this condition what are they going to do?" he told reporters here.

The former CM was replying to a query over the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi, where a court-mandated survey of the premises has been completed, and other religious rows.

Singh said the Modi government's decision to suddenly ban wheat export has inflicted massive losses to small and medium traders.

Asked about former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar's comments, made after joining the BJP, that some leaders of the Sonia Gandhi-led party were busy "flattering the high command", Singh, taking a swipe at his ex-colleague, quipped, "He took a long time to understand this."

On the CBI registering a fresh corruption case against former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members, Singh alleged the RJD leader was being harassed.