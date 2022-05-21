CBI raids IAS officer’s premises 

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The CBI on Thursday conducted search operations at the office and residence of a Gujarat cadre IAS officer of the 2011 batch. The operation was carried out simultaneously in Gandhinagar, Surendranagar and Surat in the state, and Rajamundri in the officer’s home state Andhra Pradesh. The searches were in a connection with a corruption case that was lodged against the officer by the investigating agency’s Delhi unit.

The officer in the question has been identified as K Rajesh. Mohammed Rafiq Memon, who runs a garment shop in Surat and allegedly acted as the IAS officer’s middleman to collect bribe, has been detained from Surat. Sources said CBI also questioned a BJP leader from Saurashtra. The official had a tainted tenure while being posted in Saurashtra, and was transferred from the home department as complaints were filed against him with the Anti-Corruption Bureau, a department that falls under the state home department.