CEC, EC to give up perks and privileges

The decision was taken in the first meeting chaired by Kumar, who took charge on May 15.

Published: 21st May 2022 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Arun Chandra Pandey on Friday announced that they have decided to give up all perks and privileges as austerity measures.The proposal has been sent to the central government for appropriate action, according to a statement.

The decision was taken in the first meeting chaired by Kumar, who took charge on May 15. The perks and privileges available to the CEC and election commissioners include income tax exemptions on sumptuary allowance. They are also entitled to three LTCs in a year for self, spouse and dependent members of the family. Now, they have decided to take only one LTC in the year.

“The Commission felt the need to observe austerity in personal entitlements. The Commission unanimously decided that CEC and ECs will not take any income tax benefits presently given to them,” the statement said.The CEC and ECs are currently entitled to a monthly sumptuary allowance of Rs.34,000. There is no income tax payable by the CEC and ECs on this allowance.

