Court orders two to be hanged for killing NIA DSP Tanzil Ahmed, wife in 2016

The court sentenced gangster Munir and his accomplice Rayan a day after convicting them for shooting dead NIA DSP Tanzil Ahmed and his wife Farzana on the night of 2 April 2016.

Published: 21st May 2022

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

BIJNOR (UTTAR PRADESH): Two gangsters were sentenced to death on Saturday by a court here for killing a senior National Investigation Agency officer and his wife six years ago in the district.

Additional District Judge Vijay Kumar sentenced gangster Munir and his accomplice Rayan a day after convicting them for shooting dead NIA Deputy Superintendent of Police Tanzil Ahmed and his wife Farzana on the night intervening April 2 and 3, 2016.

Bijnor SP Dharamvir Singh said that three other accused in the case, however, were acquitted following the trial. Singh said that the NIA Dy SP and his wife were shot dead while returning home to Sahaspur from the wedding ceremony in Sayohara in the district.

The couple was returning home with their children when the miscreants ambushed the car near a culvert on the road and shot them dead, SP Singh said. He said following the sensational killing an FIR was lodged against unknown persons under relevant sections including murder.

During the investigation, the names of Munir, Rayan, Jaini, Tanjim Ahmed and Rizwan came up in the murder, the SP said adding all the accused were the neighbours of the NIA officer and were arrested and sent to jail.

Singh said the court acquitted Jaini, Tanjim Ahmed and Rizwan while convicting Munir and Rayan on depositions by 19 prosecution witnesses in the case.

