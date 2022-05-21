STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi court convicts former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala in disproportionate assets case

The court passed the order and posted the matter for May 26, when the court will hear the arguments on the quantum of sentence.

Published: 21st May 2022 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala

Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday convicted former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala in a case related to disproportionate assets. Special judge Vikas Dhull passed the order and posted the matter for May 26, when the court will hear the arguments on the quantum of sentence.

The CBI had lodged the case in 2005, and a charge sheet was filed in March 26, 2010, accusing Chautala of amassing assets worth Rs 6.09 crore, much disproportionate to his legitimate income, between 1993 and 2006.

