STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

FIR filed against ex-NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela, others

Hajela, who is an IAS officer, is currently serving in his home state of Madhya Pradesh.

Published: 21st May 2022 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 02:08 AM   |  A+A-

Former NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela.

Former NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Hitesh Dev Sarma, the State Coordinator of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, lodged an FIR with the CID branch of the Assam police against former NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela and others for their alleged anti-national activities during the updation of the citizens’ list.

In his May 19 complaint, Dev Sarma shared the details of several loopholes in the verification of documents to match the family tree of the applicants. He suspected that some genuine documents were used to make false linkage claims with a person of pre-1971 era.

“While office verification was being done, it was noticed that the documents submitted fraudulently could not be detected merely through office and field verification, while some imposters tried to establish linkage with some genuine citizen through these fraudulently acquired documents,” the complaint reads.

“The family tree matching (FTM) was introduced as a remedy to this. In the FTM process, all the offspring of a ‘legacy person’ from whose lineage is claimed, were asked to submit their family details, which were then compared and matched through a software with the other family trees submitted by the descendants of the same legacy person,” it further says.

Hajela, who is an IAS officer, is currently serving in his home state of Madhya Pradesh.

Over 19.06 lakh of the 3.3 crore applicants were left out of the NRC. The 1951 NRC was updated based on the Assam Accord of 1985, the clause 6 of which says Bangladeshi citizens, who entered Assam after March 24, 1971, are to be detected and deported.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hitesh Dev Sarma National Register of Citizens Prateek Hajela
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp