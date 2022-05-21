STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government college students in Jammu recite Hanuman Chalisa in protest against mosque loudspeaker

However, police later stopped them from reciting Hanuman Chalisa and detained half-a-dozen students, though they were later let off.

Published: 21st May 2022 12:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 12:51 AM   |  A+A-

Some outfits had submitted memoranda to various police officers on Tuesday requesting them to check the 'misuse' of loudspeakers from mosques.

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By PTI

JAMMU: Some students of Government Gandhi Memorial College here on Friday recited Hanuman Chalisa in protest against use of loud speaker by a local mosque, officials said.

However, police later stopped them from reciting Hanuman Chalisa and detained half-a-dozen students, though they were later let off.

According to the officials, as students were studying in class rooms, there was use of loud speaker by a local mosque, triggering protests by the students that there is disturbance to their studies at the GGM College.

Angry over violation of use of loud speaker and failure of authorities to stop it, students resorted to chanting of 'Hanuman Chalisa'.

The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) on Tuesday had passed a resolution for the removal of loudspeakers and public address systems operating without permission from religious and public places.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Government Gandhi Memorial College Hanuman Chalisa
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp