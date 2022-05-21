STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gyanvapi mosque sees spurt in footfall for Friday prayer

District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said the namaz passed off peacefully with the active cooperation and support of the Anjuman Intizamia Masajid.

Published: 21st May 2022 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel stand guard as Muslims arrive in a large number at the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi on Friday | PTI

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Friday prayer at Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, the first after the May 16 court order sealing the wuzu khana (pond), passed off peacefully amid tight security arrangements by the district administration and alternative arrangement of water for wuzu (ritual washing before prayers) by the mosque management committee.

Despite an advisory by the Anjuman Intizamia Masajid (AIM) to Muslims to offer namaz at local mosques, there was a sudden rise in the number of attendees for the Friday prayer. As many as 1,200 devotees reached the mosque which has capacity to accommodate 2,000. The masjid used to witness barely 350-400 people on earlier Fridays. 

Amid heavy police presence, Muslim devotees entered the mosque through gate number 4 of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham area to offer the prayers. The entrance to the mosque and surrounding areas were under the careful watch of district police and CRPF.

The AIM had urged the namazis to come for prayers after performing wuzu at home. However, the mosque authorities had arranged two drums containing 1,000 litres water each for wuzu after receiving permission from the district administration.

District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said the namaz passed off peacefully with the active cooperation and support of the Anjuman Intizamia Masajid. “Taking proactive initiative, the mosque committee had arranged volunteers for the smooth handling of namazis,” said the DM, adding that a meeting was held with the mosque authorities on Thursday in this regard.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gyanvapi Gyanvapi mosque Friday prayers
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp