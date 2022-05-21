'It is always people first for us': PM Modi on excise duty cut on fuel prices

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a sizeable cut in fuel prices, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that people are the first priority for his government.

The government on Saturday cut excise duty on petrol by a record Rs 8 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 6 per litre to give relief to consumers from high fuel prices that have also pushed inflation to a multi-year high.

Modi tweeted, "It is always people first for us! Today's decisions, especially the one relating to a significant drop in petrol and diesel prices will positively impact various sectors, provide relief to our citizens and further 'Ease of Living'."

The decision to give a Rs 200 subsidy per cylinder to beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme was also highlighted by the prime minister.

"Ujjwala Yojana has helped crores of Indians, especially women. Today's decision on Ujjwala subsidy will greatly ease family budgets," he said.

The excise duty cut will translate into a reduction of Rs 9.5 a litre on petrol and Rs 7 a litre in diesel after taking into account its impact on other levies.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel.

In a tweet in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre in public interest has reduced the excise duty by Rs 8 per litre on petrol, and by Rs 6 per litre on diesel."

"This decision, which is dedicated to public welfare, will benefit all sections of society in an equal manner. Thank you prime minister."

"Even in this challenging global situation, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the central government has given a huge relief to the general public by reducing the excise duty on petrol and diesel and giving a subsidy of Rs 200 on gas cylinders," Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

He also said Modi is a sensitive leader who cares for every section of the country.

Therefore, for the last eight years, the concerns and the interests of the poor, farmers and the general public of the country have always been at the centre of the decisions of the Modi government, he said.

"I express my gratitude to Narendra Modi and (Union Finance Minister) Nirmala Sitharaman for this public-friendly decision," he said.

Shah said for other sectors also, many such steps have been taken which will reduce the price of products.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the move.

In a set of tweets, Bommai said the subsidy up to 12 cylinders on cooking gas will be a boon for women.

"Price of petrol to reduce by ?9.5/litre & diesel by ?7/litre. I thank Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji on behalf of Karnataka for reducing central excise duty by ?8/litre on petrol & ?6/litre on diesel & FM @nsitharaman Ji for a subsidy of ? 200 per gas cylinder," Bommai tweeted.