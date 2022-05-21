Jignesh questions Hardik diatribe against Congress

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

AHMEDABAD: In a sharp comeback against Hardik Patel, the Congress on Friday fielded social activist and party-supported MLA Jignesh Mevani to defend itself against Patidar leader’s fusillade unleashed on the day of his exit from the party.In a presser, Mevani said Hardik — a one-time close associate of the Vadgam MLA — should have left the party gracefully.“I don’t understand why he (Patel) remembered Ambani and Adani in his criticism. I am with Congress despite ideological differences. How is his chicken sandwich remark related to Rahul ji?” he asked.

Hardik had directed his attack at the triviality of state party leaders who while meeting Rahul are “more busy with getting their chicken sandwiches on time.”

“The Congress has given a lot to Hardik Patel. It made him a star campaigner in the elections and gave him a helicopter for campaigning. He has spoken against those who gave him enough attention. He might as well have resigned as there are 32 cases pending against him,” said Jignesh.

On Hardik praising the saffron party for the Patidar reservation, Jignesh said, “The government did not show any favour. The Patidar community lost 14 youths and 32 false cases were foisted against Hardik during the agitation. When the police were lathi-charging you, did the government show its big heart?” asked the Vadgam legislator. Later, Hardik Patel, too, responded to Mevani, saying “no matter which political party Mevani is in, he is my friend.”