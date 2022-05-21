STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
J&K polls in AAP's radar next? Party says 'will fight assembly elections with seriousness'

Harjot Singh Bains, who is J&K election incharge of his party, said winds of change are sweeping the region as people from all walks of life are joining the party.

Published: 21st May 2022 10:35 PM

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By PTI

JAMMU: Senior AAP leader and Punjab minister Harjot Singh Bains on Saturday said his party is going to fight the next assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir with all seriousness to ensure good governance in the Union Territory.

"We are assigned the responsibility to build a robust organization. The work has already started with the joining of many prominent faces. We will work to strengthen the organization and will fight the assembly elections seriously," Bains told reporters here.

He said the party will identify 'good candidates' and will not disappoint the people.

"We want to replicate the good governance of Delhi and Punjab in Jammu and Kashmir. We are bound to provide a corruption free administration, quality education, health services and job opportunities for the unemployed youth," he said.

Expressing happiness over the warm welcome accorded to him from Kathua to Jammu, he said the people are waiting impatiently for the elections to happen.

"We have a development driven agenda and we are going to replicate the Delhi model in Punjab and J&K as well. In Punjab, which is also a border state like Jammu and Kashmir and face threats of terrorism and drone incursions from across the border, has started witnessing a positive development," he said.

He said he sees winds of change blowing in favour of AAP in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and also in Jammu and Kashmir.

