STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

K'taka CM discusses with Shah over phone list of likely candidates for RS, Legislative Council polls

The chief minister also said there was no discussion, either with Shah or with Singh, on his government's cabinet expansion or reshuffle.

Published: 21st May 2022 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chairs an SC, ST meeting on Friday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he discussed with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over phone the list of probable candidates for Rajya Sabha seats from the state and for the Legislative Council.

Bommai, who is in the national capital for the second time in less than 10 days, also said he had a detailed discussion on the list of candidates with the party's in-charge for Karnataka Arun Singh.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Singh, the Karnataka chief minister said he could have a word with Shah over phone only last night due to the home minister's urgent engagement and that an elaborate meeting with Singh today was held on Shah's advice.

"I came to Delhi yesterday evening. I had plans to meet Amit Shah ji. Due to his urgent engagement, I could talk to him over the phone only last night. I discussed in detail and shared with him the list of probable candidates for Rajya Sabha seats from the state and for the Legislative Council polls," he said.

The chief minister said he met Singh and updated him about the decision taken during the party's core committee meeting. "Singh has conveyed he will soon finalise the list," he added.

The chief minister also said there was no discussion, either with Shah or with Singh, on his government's cabinet expansion or reshuffle.

Meanwhile, Bommai also mentioned that he will review the heavy rain situation in the state after he returns to Bengaluru today.

Biennial elections to four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka and two each to graduates' and teachers' constituencies of the state Legislative Council will be held on June 10 and 13 respectively.

Biennial elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council will be held on June 3.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka Chief Minister Amit Shah Rajya Sabha
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp