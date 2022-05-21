STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Not being allowed to work properly, dedicated workers denied recognition: Bengal BJP MP

Arjun Singh's comment comes a day after the Union government announced its decision to withdraw the notification capping jute prices at Rs 6,500 per quintal.

Published: 21st May 2022 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 12:25 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh

West Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP vice-president Arjun Singh on Friday slammed the state leadership for "not allowing him to work properly", despite holding a senior position in the organization.

Singh's comment comes a day after the Union government announced its decision to withdraw the notification capping jute prices at Rs 6,500 per quintal, a demand he and other industry stakeholders have been pressing for in the last few weeks.

"I met our national president J P Nadda Ji recently and told him about the situation in the state BJP. Dedicated workers are not given their due recognition. Despite being the state vice-president, I am not allowed to work properly," Singh, who switched over to the BJP from the TMC in 2019, said.

Asked if he had plans to leave the party, Singh evaded a direct reply.

He, however, said cryptically that there is no such thing as "final word" in politics.

"Those who don't understand anything about the organization are giving sermons. I have told Nadda Ji everything. Let's see what happens. The party has given us a chair, but it doesn't have legs. The party has given us a pen but it doesn't have ink," he added.

The state BJP, however, was cautious in its reaction.

"Arjun Singh is an important leader of our party. He is and will remain in our party," BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya asserted.

Around six months after the price of raw jute was capped at Rs 6,500 per quintal, which allegedly led to a crisis in the industry, the Union government on Thursday decided to withdraw the limit from May 20, according to a notification.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal for the move, Singh, who represents the Barrackpore's industrial belt in Lok Sabha, tweeted that it is a "big victory" for lakhs of farmers and workers.

The state BJP unit had been fighting hard to keep its flock together after former union minister Babul Supriyo and five legislators, including its national vice president Mukul Roy, switched over to the TMC, following the party's drubbing in Assembly polls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arjun Singh BJP
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp