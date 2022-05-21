STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 100 bogus doctors found in Maharashtra's Jalna district

Jalna tehsil has the highest number of quacks at 25, followed by Bhokardan and Jafrabad with 17, Badnapur with 10, Ghansawangi with nine, Partur with eight and Mantha with four.

medicine, medical field, doctors

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JALNA: At least 103 bogus doctors, 166 unregistered medical practitioners were found practising illegally in Maharashtra's Jalna district, an official said on Saturday.

As per a report from the health department, the district had 433 doctors, of which 267 were registered, 166 were not registered with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC), while 103 did not have valid degrees and were declared bogus.

These bogus doctors operated in rural areas and slums, endangering lives, the report stated. Jalna tehsil has the highest number of quacks at 25, followed by Bhokardan and Jafrabad with 17, Badnapur with 10, Ghansawangi with nine, Partur with eight and Mantha with four, it said.

Notably, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope hails from Jalna and is also the guardian minister of the district. Ambad, which is Tope's hometown, has 65 unregistered doctors, followed by Mantha with 46, Partur with 30, Bhokardan with 13, Jalna with seven and Ghansawangi tehsil with four, the report said.

District health officer Dr Vivek Khatgaonkar said the health department has initiated action against bogus doctors and unregistered medical practitioners. Tope had earlier directed the health department to launch a drive against bogus doctors and illegal abortion centres in the district.

Meanwhile, taluka health officer Dr Sheetal Soni made surprise visits and inspected more than 20 clinics and hospitals in Jalna tehsil.

Maharashtra Medical Council Jalna district Jalna fake doctors Bogus doctors
