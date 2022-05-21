PM seeks to put full stop on Hindi imposition issue 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: The recent clamour across the country over the imposition of Hindi language seemed to have found its way into the BJP’s Chintan Shivir in Jaipur on Friday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking to mitigate the longstanding issue. The prime minister reiterated the government’s commitments towards each regional language of India under the New Education Policy. “BJP considers all Indian languages as the linguistic soul of ‘Bhartiyata’ (Indianness) and a link to a better future of the nation,” Modi said, while virtually addressing the party’s national office -bearers.

Cautioning against attempts made by some to spark controversies in the country over the language issue, the PM said that the BJP sees a reflection of Indian linguistic culture in each regional language, and considers them worth adoration. The PM’s statement comes after the language issue became a point of clamor on the social media, with leading actors such as Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep getting involved in arguments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addresses the BJP’s Chintan Shivir of party national office-bearers at Jaipur on Friday | Express

In his speech, Modi also attacked family-centric politics, saying some parties have always survived for the sake of ‘parivaar’ (family), posing a threat to the country’s democracy. “The BJP is continuously fighting against these family-centric parties. If democracy is to be saved, democracy is to be made capable and value-oriented, then we have to fight relentlessly against the politics of dynasty,” he said.

Describing the eight years of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre dedicated, Modi said that the period is marked with balanced development, social justice and social security.“The NDA government is dedicated to service, good governance and welfare of the poor coming true to the expectations of the famers, and the poor people,” the PM said.

“The BJP-led government post-2014 has succeeded in restoring the people’s faith in the government, its systems and its delivery mechanism, that were almost lost during the previous non-BJP government,” he said, adding that just as the world now looks at India with great expectations, the people of the country are looking at the BJP with trust for a new India.

