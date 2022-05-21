Prashant Kishor predicts Cong rout in Gujarat, HP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Continuing to train his guns on the Congress, poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who was in talks to join the party, on Friday said that the party’s ‘Chintan Shivir’ at Udaipur was a failure. He predicted an impending electoral rout for the grand old party in the upcoming Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections.

“I’ve been asked to comment on the outcome of Udaipur Chintan Shivir. In my view, it failed to achieve anything meaningful other than prolonging the status-quo and giving some time to the Congress leadership, at least till the impending electoral rout in Gujarat and HP,” Kishor said.

His comments come after the Congress said that the Udaipur session will put the party on path of revival. However, it failed to take any decision on leaderships issues, citing that the process to elect a new chief is on.

Ahead of the event, talks between the Congress and Kishor failed after he demanded autonomy to resurrect the party. Congress instead constituted an ‘Empowered Action Group’ and that made Kishor withdraw from the deal, saying it would only add another layer to its internal fissures.

Some of the reform measures adopted at Udaipur were part of Kishor’s presentation. However, the proposal for a parliamentary board, a key demand of a G23 ginger group within the party, was shot down and they decided to have a political affairs committee in every state and the Centre.