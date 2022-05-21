STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Prashant Kishor predicts Cong rout in Gujarat, HP

Some of the reform measures adopted at Udaipur were part of Kishor’s presentation.

Published: 21st May 2022 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Election strategist Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Continuing to train his guns on the Congress, poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who was in talks to join the party, on Friday said that the party’s ‘Chintan Shivir’ at Udaipur was a failure. He predicted an impending electoral rout for the grand old party in the upcoming Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections.

“I’ve been asked to comment on the outcome of Udaipur Chintan Shivir. In my view, it failed to achieve anything meaningful other than prolonging the status-quo and giving some time to the Congress leadership, at least till the impending electoral rout in Gujarat and HP,” Kishor said.

His comments come after the Congress said that the Udaipur session will put the party on path of revival. However, it failed to take any decision on leaderships issues, citing that the process to elect a new chief is on.  

Ahead of the event, talks between the Congress and Kishor failed after he demanded autonomy to resurrect the party. Congress instead constituted an ‘Empowered Action Group’ and that made Kishor withdraw from the deal, saying it would only add another layer to its internal fissures.

Some of the reform measures adopted at Udaipur were part of Kishor’s presentation. However, the proposal for a parliamentary board, a key demand of a G23 ginger group within the party, was shot down and they decided to have a political affairs committee in every state and the Centre.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Prashant Kishor Elections Udaipur
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp