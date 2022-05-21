STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pune cops place several restrictions on Raj Thackeray's rally on Sunday

As per instructions issued by Swargate police station, Thackeray's speech must not insult any community or result in ill-will among people.

Published: 21st May 2022 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 09:41 PM   |  A+A-

MNS chief Raj Thackeray

MNS chief Raj Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Police have laid down several guidelines in connection with MNS chief Raj Thackeray's rally in Pune on Sunday, an official said.

As per instructions issued by Swargate police station, Thackeray's speech must not insult any community or result in ill-will among people.

"Following points to be followed by the MNS rally organisers. Participants should not make speeches which will result in insult to any community or create tension between communities. Citizens attending meetings should follow self-discipline. Organisers should make sure they will create awareness among those attending to not raise offensive slogans," the communique from the police read.

It also said the number of people attending must be capped at the capacity of the auditorium, and noise norms laid down by the Supreme Court have to be adhered to completely.

The police letter said no person will carry weapons to the rally scheduled to take place at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch here.

Thackeray is expected to give reasons for the postponement of his June 5 visit to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to seek blessings at the Ram Temple there.

His earlier rallies, on Gudi Padwa in Mumbai and later in Aurangabad, have been controversial due to his statements seeking removal of loudspeakers atop mosques as well as for the challenges he threw at the administration on law and order if his demand was not fulfilled.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raj Thackeray MNS
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp