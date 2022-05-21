STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Rahul Gandhi's thought process lacks consistency': Trinamool hits out at Congress leader

Gandhi earlier said that his party respects regional outfits and does not want to be 'the Big Daddy' while asserting that the fight against the BJP will be a 'group effort'.

Published: 21st May 2022 10:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 10:41 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

KOLKATA: TMC on Saturday declined to attach much importance to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's latest olive branch to regional parties saying the Congress leader lacks "consistency" and should bring some "clarity in his thought process".

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Sukhendu Sekhar Ray told PTI, "Rahul Gandhi lacks consistency and should bring some clarity in his thought process. A few days back he had said the regional parties lack ideology and only Congress can fight against the BJP."

"Today he is saying something completely different. So Congress and Rahul Gandhi should clarify which statement is true and which one should be trusted," he said.

Backtracking from his stand in Udaipur, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said his party respects regional outfits and does not want to be "the Big Daddy" while asserting that the fight against the BJP will be a "group effort".

When asked to comment on Rahul Gandhi's latest olive branch, another senior TMC leader who did not wish to be named, said the Congress "lacks fire in its belly" to take on BJP and its election juggernaut.

"The Congress has a lacklustre approach in its fight against the BJP. If it is serious about taking along regional parties, then it is welcome. But we have serious doubts about Congress' intention to fight against the saffron camp," the TMC leader said.

Reacting to TMC's statement, state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is also the party's leader in the Lok Sabha, said TMC has failed to understand the essence of Gandhi's statement and is "deliberately trying to distort it".

"TMC should first clarify its stand on BJP. Both the parties once had an understanding," Chowdhury told PTI.

Gandhi's remark on the regional parties made during an interactive session at the 'Ideas for India' conference in London were in contrast to his comments at the Congress' three-day 'Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur recently.

He had then said that only the Congress can fight the BJP at the national level and regional outfits cannot fight this battle as they do not have an ideology.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sukhendu Sekhar Ray Trinamool Rahul Gandhi Congress
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp