Raj Thackeray cancels Ayodhya  visit amid BJP MP’s warning

Thackeray said the reason behind the decision would be explained during his rally in Pune on Sunday.

Published: 21st May 2022 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

MNS chief Raj Thackeray

MNS chief Raj Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Friday announced the cancellation of his much-hyped Ayodhya visit. Making the announcement on his party’s social media account, Thackeray said the reason behind the decision would be explained during his rally in Pune on Sunday.

Thackeray’s change of mind comes amid warning by BJP MP Brijbhushan Singh who had flayed Thackeray and MNS workers for “assaulting North Indians” in Mumbai. “If he does not apologise, we will not allow him to even step out from the airport. We are not against Maharashtra but against Raj Thackeray and his anti-North Indian agenda. We welcome his new Hindutva ideology but he is not a true leader,” he said.

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut said if Raj needed any help, his party would have extended all possible support, but he should not have cancelled the trip. Another Sena leader Deepali Saiyeed responded sarcastically: “If Raj is afraid of going to Ayodhya alone, then he should go along with Sena minister Aaditya Thackeray who is also scheduled to visit Ayodhya.”

