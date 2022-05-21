STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav meets Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao; discusses issues

According to the Telangana chief minister's schedule, he will meet political, media and economic experts and also extend help to the families of soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country.

Published: 21st May 2022 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (L) and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (L) and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the national capital and discussed various issues concerning the country. Rao is in Delhi as part of his week-long tour to attend national-level political and social programmes.

Yadav met the chief minister at the latter's official residence on the Tughlaq Road here. "Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav met Chief Minister KCR. Their meeting is in progress. The two leaders are discussing various national issues," according to an official statement.

According to the Telangana chief minister's schedule, he will meet political, media and economic experts and also extend help to the families of soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country. Rao will also meet the families of those who died during the "fight for farmers' rights" against the Centre. On May 22 afternoon, he will embark on his Chandigarh tour.

Rao will meet 600 families of farmers who laid down their lives during the nationwide farmers' agitation against the now-repealed Central farm laws. As financial assistance, he will distribute Rs 3 lakh to each family.

The cheque distribution will be taken up along with his Delhi and Punjab counterparts Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. The assistance will be given to the farmers' families belonging to Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

On May 26, Rao will reach Bengaluru to meet former prime minister HD Deve Gowda. From there, he will go to Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra the following day to meet activist Anna Hazare. He will then travel to Shirdi and offer prayers to Sai Baba and return to Hyderabad the same day.

On May 29 and 30, he will embark on a tour of West Bengal and Bihar to meet the families of the soldiers who died in the Galwan Valley. He will extend assistance to those families, the release said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav K Chandrashekar Rao Samajwadi Party TRS
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp