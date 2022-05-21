STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shiv Sena backs Congress leader ​Rahul Gandhi over 'kerosene' remark against Centre

During an event in London, Gandhi on Friday said the BJP has spread kerosene all over the country and only one spark could create a big trouble.

Published: 21st May 2022 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Supporting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his "kerosene" remark targeted at the Modi government, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said his party has also said the same thing, albeit in different terms.

ALSO READ| Congress' leadership issue unresolved at Chintan Shivir, its present condition miserable: Shiv Sena

When asked about Gandhi's statement, Raut told reporters here, "What he said is true. We have said the same thing in different words. It is like strangulating the country's democracy with the help of central probe agencies"

Continuing his attack on the Union government, Raut said, "One can see a campaign against the people who speak against the Union government. It is not good for democracy. The people in our country are scared and not ready to speak the truth. Anyone who speaks against the Union government faces a series of probes from the central agencies.

TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena Congress Kerosene remark
