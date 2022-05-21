STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sidhu shares barrack with 10 inmates in Patiala jail

Local court sends the former PCC chief to jail after his surrender

Published: 21st May 2022 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu was lodged in Patiala Central Jail on Friday, a day after being sentenced to one-year imprisonment by the Supreme Court in a 34-year-old road-rage case.The cricketer-turned-politician surrendered in the court of Patiala Chief Judicial Magistrate Amit Malhan, who signed off on the conviction warrant and ordered him to be sent to jail after a medical examination. Subsequently, Sidhu was taken to the Central Jail where he was lodged in ward 10 (Barrack).

Senior advocate HPS Verma, who accompanied Sidhu to the local court, said: “Sidhu today surrendered before the court of CJM Amit Malhan.”Verma reportedly told the court that Sidhu underwent surgery, is on medication and needs a special diet which should not include wheat flour. “We have apprised the court about his medical and food needs,” said Sidhu’s media adviser Surinder Dalla.

A number of Congress leaders, including former MLAs Navtej Singh Cheema, Ashwani Sekhri, Hardial Singh Kamboj, Pirmal Singh Khalsa and former MP Dharamvir Gandhi, and supporters visited the former PCC chief’s house in the morning and a few of them accompanied him to the court, and then to the hospital. While Cheema drove Sidhu’s SUV. The former PCC was wearing a blue ‘Pathani suit’ while on way to the court.

“Sidhu has been sentenced to one year. It is not all over. He will come back and shine in politics,” said Cheema.Sources said Sidhu is lodged in ward 10 of the central jail along with around ten inmates and there is no bed or television or other amenities but one toilet in the barrack.

Sidhu’s surrender came just hours after he approached the Supreme Court seeking a week to surrender. A bench told senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Sidhu, that he could file an application before the CJI. Singhvi said he will mention the matter before the CJI.

ALSO WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab congress Navjot Singh Sidhu Patiala Central Jail Supreme Court
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp