UP CM Yogi Adityanath cautions newly elected MLAs against indulging in corrupt practices

LUCKNOW: Cautioning newly elected members of the UP Assembly against indulging in corrupt practices like allocation of tenders and transfer-postings, UP CM Yogi said that the accountability of an MLA should only be towards the people. The CM, on Saturday, was addressing the MLAs at the first training session organised for the newly elected lawmakers on the paperless functioning of the assembly under the E-Vidhan system introduced by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday.

The first session of the newly-constituted assembly of Uttar Pradesh will commence on May 23 and the first budget of the Yogi government’s second tenure would be presented on May 26.

“A public representative is expected to dedicate his/her life to the people. Negativity should have no place in public life as it is harmful for a public representative. Even people perceive the leaders in the same spirit,” said the CM adding that political leaders had now become synonymous with ‘mistrust’ but that tag could be removed by the behavior and etiquette in the house and discussion on real issues.

Citing negativity by example, CM Yogi, in an indirect reference to former UPCC chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, said that in the previous assembly, there was a lawmaker who used to stage repeated protests even at the drop of hat. “He lost the election this time and was even relegated to the fourth position. Those who love indulging in allocation of tenders and using their influence in getting the transfers and postings of officers in lieu of some gratitude, slip downward in the polls as the people are the best judge,” he said.

The CM refused to accept that the BJP, like others, believed in caste based politics. “If it is caste-based politics, how can the likes of Satish Mahana and Suresh Khanna emerge victorious consecutively for nine times from their respective constituencies,” he asked.

The CM expressed gratitude to state governor Anandiben Patel for providing guidance in taking the state ahead on path of development. “Vidhan Sabha now dons the look which it should. The new devices mounted in the house are as simple as a

mobile phone to use. The MLAs will have to learn the operations with interest,” said the CM.