Australia's new PM is no stranger to India

NEW DELHI: Australia’s newly elected Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, is no stranger to India as, reports already state, has visited India in his personal and official capacity in the past.

"PM Albanese has travelled to India as a backpacker in 1991 and also led a parliamentary delegation in 2018. He is no stranger to India. During the 2018 visit he had campaigned that he was committed to deepening India-Australia, people-to-people links,’’ tweeted Barry O’Farrell, Australia’s High Commissioner to India.

The 59-year-old Albanese is the 31st PM of Australia and led his labour party to victory after nearly one decade.

"My mum raised me in public housing as a single parent. In 1963 that was a brave call. Mum’s aspiration was that my life would turn out better than hers. It was because of her that a working-class boy from council housing would one day become PM, I owe her everything,’’ PM Albanese said after being elected.

"It’s the vision that drove my mum when she dreamt of a better life for her son. And it’s the vision I want to see realised for my son. Its what drives me to build a better Australia,’’ PM Albanese said.

Albanese will be sworn in on May 23rd and he will also meet Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in the upcoming Quad Summit in Tokyo on May 24.

Congratulating the Australian PM, PM Modi tweeted, "I look forward to working towards strengthening our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and for shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific.’’

India and Australia are yet to finalise the terms of India Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) the first phase of which was signed by the outgoing Morrison government last month.

"My vision is an Australia where everyone has the opportunity to work and enjoy the benefits of a job. But not just any job- good, well-paying jobs that are safe and secure,’’ Albanese said in his winning statement.

" Australian electors, including the Indian diaspora have freely and enthusiastically participated in the elections. Our shared commitment to democracy is the foundation of our strong partnership,’’ Ambassador Farell added.