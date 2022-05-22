STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP Lok Sabha MP Arjun Singh joins TMC

Singh slammed state leadership for "not allowing him to work properly" despite holding senior position. "Politics can't be done while sitting in AC rooms, has to get down to ground to do politics."

Published: 22nd May 2022 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 07:31 PM

BJP Lok Sabha MP Arjun Singh joins TMC on Sunday. (Photo : ANI Twitter)

By Online Desk

Former BJP Lok Sabha MP Arjun Singh joins Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the presence of party's general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata, on Sunday.

Earlier, Singh slammed the state leadership for "not allowing him to work properly" despite holding senior position in the party.

"Politics can't be done while sitting in AC rooms (on BJP's West Bengal unit), has to get down to the ground to do politics, party's graph is declining," said Arjun Singh.

"Warmly welcoming former Vice President of @BJP4Bengal and MP from Barrackpore, Shri @ArjunsinghWB into the All India Trinamool Congress family. He joins us today in the presence of our National General Secretary Shri @abhishekaitc," the TMC said on its official Twitter handle.

According to sources, it is said that Singh had recently travelled to Delhi to meet the BJP's top brass over faction fighting in the state unit of the BJP while also raising the jute mill issue. He had also warned of launching a massive protest.

It is to be noted that Singh had switched to the BJP from the TMC in 2019.

