CM Bhagwant Mann leads more than 15,000 cyclists to generate awareness against drugs 

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Sunday, led more than 15,000 cyclists, in a massive drug awareness bicycle rally from the grounds of GGS School in Sangrur.

Addressing the gathering after flagging off the rally, Chief Minister Mann said that Sangrur is the land of revolutionaries and today the people of Sangrur have once again gathered for a noble cause. He said that the aim of this rally is to create a massive awareness against drug menace and wean away youth, who fell prey to drugs unknowingly, from the menace.

Quoting that ‘an idle brain is a devil’s workshop’ Mann said that with more employment opportunities there will be no space for drugs in the society.

“Our social bonding is so strong that any seed could germinate on the land of Punjab but the seed of hatred will not germinate here at any cost. And if our health and mind will be fit then we will together put the state on the high growth trajectory,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that in the coming days more such awareness initiatives will be embarked on the larger level to promote physical and mental health besides weaning away youth from menace drugs by creating awareness. Bhagwant Mann said that his government is working on multiple plans to eradicate drugs from society adding that more rehabilitation centres and clinics will be opened for the better treatment of drug-affected patients.

He further said that thrust will also be laid on providing employment opportunities to the youth which would help in keeping them away from the drug menace. Expressing concern over depleting water table, he said that both water and air, the precious natural resources of the state have been polluted. Mann said that his government will start an awareness drive to motivate the farmers for crop diversification.

He also said that Union Government has now agreed to implement Price Support Scheme for procurement of moong crop from Punjab government for Rabi season 2021-22.

Before the commencement of the rally, Punjabi folk singer Harjit Harman enthralled the audience.